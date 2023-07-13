Green growth could secure $400 billion a year for Indonesia, including as a potential “frontrunner” in nature carbon projects -report

Published 12:42 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 12:42 on July 13, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

Indonesia could earn as much as $400 billion annually by 2030 in industry revenue and carbon credit sales if it optimises its massive green growth potential, according to a report released Thursday.