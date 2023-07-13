Australia should drop bill to allow international CO2 transport and storage, think-tank says

Published 15:00 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 08:33 on July 13, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

New analysis has warned against Australia adopting legislation to allow the transboundary transport and underground storage of CO2, claiming it will encourage more investment in CCS, which the analysts argue is a failed technology that must be abandoned.