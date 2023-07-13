UAE developer, exchange set eyes on rolling out regional carbon markets in Middle East and North Africa

Published 08:20 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 08:20 on July 13, 2023 / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

A Dubai-based carbon project developer and a Singapore-headquartered exchange have partnered with the ambition to develop Paris-aligned Article 6 carbon markets across the Middle East and North Africa.