Asia Pacific > Asiana Airlines partners with local NGO to provide carbon offsetting programme for passengers

Asiana Airlines partners with local NGO to provide carbon offsetting programme for passengers

Published 08:35 on July 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 08:35 on July 13, 2023  / Chia-Erh Kuo /  Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea's second-largest airline has partnered with a domestic NGO to provide a voluntary carbon trading platform for its passengers, a move that it expects to help reduce emissions in the aviation sector.

South Korea’s second-largest airline has partnered with a domestic NGO to provide a voluntary carbon trading platform for its passengers, a move that it expects to help reduce emissions in the aviation sector.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software