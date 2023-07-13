South Africa’s 2030 renewables goal looks out of reach -analysts

South Africa’s goal to achieve 41% renewable energy in its power mix by 2030 looks increasingly difficult, analysts said, with projections showing that only 20% will be carbon-free by the end of the decade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.