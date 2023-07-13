Americas > The Amazon savannah: Deforestation, climate change, and fire threaten to irreversibly alter world’s largest rainforest, study warns

The Amazon savannah: Deforestation, climate change, and fire threaten to irreversibly alter world’s largest rainforest, study warns

Published 02:37 on July 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 02:37 on July 13, 2023  /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The Amazon rainforest could irreversibly transition to savannah or grassland due to the compound effects of deforestation, climate change, and more fires, a new study warns.

The Amazon rainforest could irreversibly transition to savannah or grassland due to the compound effects of deforestation, climate change, and more fires, a new study warns.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software