SK Market: First monthly auction for KAU-23 fails to sell out with clearing price reaching new low

South Korea’s first monthly CO2 auction for the current compliance cycle sold less than 40% of the permits on offer, with the clearing price dropping to a new low amid continued bearish market sentiment due to a lack of policy direction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.