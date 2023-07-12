Senior Engineer, Oil & Gas Sector with Carbon Market and Upstream Emission Reduction Project Expertise, ICA-Finance – Oslo

Immediate climate action through elimination of financial barriers.

We are looking for an experienced engineer with a strong background within the oil and gas sector including on-site oil and gas infrastructure as well as -technology, processes, and production. The ideal candidate also has experience in carbon credit project development, carbon market regulation and implementation of emission reduction projects as a field Engineer.

Experience in oil and gas project planning, coordinating, executing, and leading of field activities – from project and equipment risk and emission assessment – is essential.

We hold a strategic partnership with Climate Investment (CI), an established impact investor, formed by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI). CI operates a $1B+ fund and the founding OGCI consists of 12 oil & gas majors – Aramco, bp, Chevron, CNPC, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Occidental, Petrobras, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies. We are now looking for the right Senior Engineer to assist in the rapid expansion of the company.

ICA-Finance is an investment company based in Oslo city centre, Norway with a team of experts with decades of experience in project finance, assessment, and development. ​We work in partnership with National Oil Companies (NOCs) and independent oil producers to realize scalable emission reductions that can be achieved rapidly.

With a focus on methane and flare reduction projects in emerging economies, our mission is to enable immediate climate action by eliminating financial barriers. ICA-Finance is currently developing several methane and flare abatement projects in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The opportunities for emission cuts in these countries are particularly large, but often face significant financial and other barriers that we overcome by risk-based project financing.

ICA-Finance offers full-service including project identification and assessment, project financing, implementation, carbon credit development and carbon credit sales. Through leveraging strong international partnerships, we manage all project cycle activities, including fieldwork, validation, and monitoring, reporting, and verification of emission reductions.

Established in 2021 as a result of a de-merger from Carbon Limits AS, we continue the financing, generation, and monetization of GHG emissions projects which includes sales of emission reductions as High-Quality Carbon Credits. Our total impact equals 9.9 million tons of CO 2 e removed (equivalent to the annual emissions of approximately 2.2 million cars, the same amount of cars as we have in Norway) and around 72 million euros of carbon credit finance generated.

ICA-Finance is now in the process of establishing partnerships with international players who have complementary expertise and resources and can thus add to the rapid upscaling of the business.

THE ROLE

The Senior Engineer in ICA-Finance will hold a crucial role as the principal driving force for technical solutions in emission mitigation activities across all company operations. Responsibilities include liaising with key technical and strategic partners in project host countries, including national and private oil, gas and other resource production and exploration companies and employees, technology and service providers and customers.

As ICA-Finance operates globally, primarily in emerging and developing economies, the position requires travel for project coordination, management, oversight, and business negotiations. The role involves working closely with high-ranking officials and executives in countries that may not typically be considered tourist destinations. ICA-Finance ensures adequate safety and protection during all business operations.

The Senior Engineer will receive active support from the company’s owners and partners who possess extensive international experience in business development and technical work within the energy and climate sectors. This is an exceptional opportunity for the right expert to directly contribute to the sector’s decarbonization efforts and engage with key industry players by leveraging their existing expertise in engineering solutions, oil and gas infrastructure, processes, and operations.

Key responsibilities:

Provide oversight for technologies aimed at reducing GHG emissions, including flare gas recovery systems, vapor recovery systems, gas to power solutions, small-scale LNG, gas-to-liquids (GTL), hydrogen, ammonia, etc.

Conduct field visits to identify and quantify emission sources and propose effective solutions for emission mitigation activities.

Support technical aspects of carbon credit project work, including project identification, assessment, and development.

Design monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) plans and relevant documents (PINs, PDDs etc.).

Manage the development of conceptual designs for emission mitigation systems like flare gas recovery (FGR) and vapor recovery units (VRU).

Prepare high level estimates for solutions for mitigating emissions as input to investment analysis encompassing technical and economic details.

Evaluate detailed designs and equipment specifications to ensure compliance with relevant compliance and voluntary carbon offset methodologies by standard setters such as DEHSt, Verra, Gold Standard, etc.

Conduct quality assurance activities on projects to optimize carbon credits/offsets.

Qualifications:

A proven strong educational background with a minimum of a master’s degree in Process Engineering or a related field.

Several years (7-10+) of experience as a seasoned engineer in the oil and gas sector, including oversight responsibility for fieldwork activities, infrastructure maintenance, and operations. Prior experience in emission detection and repair is preferred.

Experience in hydrocarbon process modelling, specifically in low-pressure gas recovery systems.

Ideally held positions as Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) consultant and monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) expert, assisted in the identification and development of carbon credit projects and designed monitoring plans.

Experience in writing carbon credit project idea notes (PINs), project design documents (PDDs) and monitoring reports is highly advantageous. Knowledge of methodologies for carbon credit offsets relevant to the hydrocarbon supply chain is an advantage.

Strong knowledge in system integration and infrastructure, and experience in hydrocarbon system FEED, including cost estimating and planning.

Fieldwork experience in the oil and gas sector is an advantage. Willingness to travel to field locations in emerging economies is essential.

Proficiency in English is required. Fluency in additional languages is highly advantageous, especially Arabic, Russian, French, German, Portuguese, or other relevant languages.

Strong, winning personality and excellent communication skills even in challenging situations enabling effective engagement with clients from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and industries.

Analytical and critical thinking, problem solving attitude, attentive to details, hands-on mentality, self-reliant, team player, and pragmatic.

Please note that the position is based in Oslo, Norway; hence, international applicants need to hold the right to work in the country or be able and willing to obtain the relevant working visa or permit.

Website: www.ica-finance.com

Email: contact@ica-finance.com

Phone: +47 934 36 062

Address: Munkedamsveien 3 B, 0164 Oslo, Norway.