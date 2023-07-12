California cap-and-trade rulemaking July workshop notice causes “frenzy” in options market

California regulator ARB on Wednesday announced the date for the next public workshop to discuss potential updates to the cap-and-trade regulation, causing a “frenzy” in an otherwise quiet secondary market.