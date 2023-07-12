US govt assigns $300 mln to improve GHG accounting of nature-based CO2 sequestration

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday announced the federal government will disburse $300 million towards improving the measurement and verification of GHG emissions and CO2 sequestration from climate-smart agriculture and forestry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.