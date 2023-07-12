US govt assigns $300 mln to improve GHG accounting of nature-based CO2 sequestration

Published 21:02 on July 12, 2023 / Last updated at 21:02 on July 12, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday announced the federal government will disburse $300 million towards improving the measurement and verification of GHG emissions and CO2 sequestration from climate-smart agriculture and forestry.