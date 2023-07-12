Verra culls wetlands from revamped REDD methodology, timeline for release slips

Carbon credit certifier Verra removed wetlands as an eligible land type in an interim update to its sweeping consolidated REDD methodology released on Wednesday, with the document revealing a delay to the expected publication of a final version.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.