Faster than anticipated gains in solar and electric vehicles uptake show policies are working -IEA

Solar panels and electric vehicle technology have expanded more rapidly than anticipated, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA)’s annual update, signalling that governments’ positive policy action and increased ambition is translating into measurable results in deploying clean technologies that could help in tackling climate change.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.