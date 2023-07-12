California dishes out compliance offsets to mine methane projects, while Quebec issuances resume

California Carbon Offset (CCO) distributions fell significantly the past two weeks but remained close to 2022 levels, while Quebec also handed out credits eligible for its cap-and-trade programme, according to government data published Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.