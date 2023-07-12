California dishes out compliance offsets to mine methane projects, while Quebec issuances resume

Published 22:33 on July 12, 2023 / Last updated at 22:33 on July 12, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Offset distributions fell significantly the past two weeks but remained close to 2022 levels, while Quebec also handed out credits eligible for its cap-and-trade programme, according to government data published Wednesday.