North American firms partner for ocean-based carbon removal facility

Published 17:39 on July 12, 2023 / Last updated at 17:39 on July 12, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A pair of carbon capture firms on Wednesday announced they will pilot an ocean-based CO2 removal facility in Canada as they seek to validate the technology for roll-out across the country.