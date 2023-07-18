Carbon ratings agency raises $57 mln in new funding round, eyes US expansion

Published 07:01 on July 18, 2023 / Last updated at 21:47 on July 17, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A carbon credit ratings agency has raised $57 million in Series B funding to expand its team and support growth in the US, the firm announced Tuesday.