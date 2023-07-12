Canada pledges fresh cash to UN climate finance fund, with most rich nations still quiet on contributions

Published 15:29 on July 12, 2023 / Last updated at 15:29 on July 12, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Canada, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Canada on Wednesday announced it would commit C$450 million ($340 mln) to the 2023 replenishment of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), but is only the fifth country to do so in the current round of funding as negotiations around climate finance grow tense and threaten to hinder wider UN negotiations this year.