European prices advanced for a fifth day early on Wednesday, with light trading in a relatively narrow range as the market continued to track two technical levels, while energy prices dropped for a third day to further weaken the recent strong link between carbon and gas prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.