NZ Cabinet approves ETS rule change to allow all forms of carbon removals to generate carbon credits

New Zealand’s Cabinet has approved a rule change to the country’s emissions trading scheme to recognise all forms of carbon sinks for carbon credit generation, rather than just forestry, although it will be sometime before it is implemented, Climate Change and Environment Minister James Shaw has told local media.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.