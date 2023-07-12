NZ Cabinet approves ETS rule change to allow all forms of carbon removals to generate carbon credits

Published 05:14 on July 12, 2023 / Last updated at 05:14 on July 12, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand's Cabinet has approved a rule change to the country’s emissions trading scheme to recognise all forms of carbon sinks for carbon credit generation, rather than just forestry, although it will be sometime before it is implemented, Climate Change and Environment Minister James Shaw has told local media.