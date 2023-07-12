Better MRV needed for ‘climate-smart’ practices critical to increasing GHG absorption of US forests -study

Published 00:56 on July 12, 2023

US forests absorb 13% of the country’s annual greenhouse gas emissions. Implementing ‘climate-smart’ practices could increase this, but according to a new study, reliable tracking and quantification are needed to encourage adoption.