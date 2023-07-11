Lawsuits against Virginia RGGI repeal can begin later this month

Legal attempts to block Virginia’s planned exit from the RGGI cap-and-trade system may be filed on the same day that Governor Glenn Youngkin’s (R) repeal regulation will be published in the state registrar, an environmental lawyer told Carbon Pulse on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.