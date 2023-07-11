RGGI states decrease allowance volume for Q3 sale

Published 19:28 on July 11, 2023 / Last updated at 19:28 on July 11, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela

Auction volumes offered at RGGI’s Q3 auction will decrease slightly after last quarter's uptick, the power sector cap-and-trade scheme’s notice showed Tuesday.