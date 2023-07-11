US EPA implements next stage of HFC phasedown trading system

Published 22:57 on July 11, 2023 / Last updated at 22:57 on July 11, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, US / No Comments

The US EPA on Tuesday issued a final rule governing the next phase of the agency’s programme to wind down the use of high global warming potential HFC gases, including the allocation methodology for giving tradable allowances to regulated entities.