ANALYSIS: Experts propose designer solutions for Canada’s struggling 2 Billion Trees programme

Innovative solutions, a focus on quality, and local investments and partnerships could improve Canada’s ambitious 2 Billion Trees (2BT) programme that was found falling well short of its targets and 2031 forecast goals at its first audit, experts told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.