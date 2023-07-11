Private sector commits $2 billion in climate finance under UK-US initiative

Companies, financiers, and philanthropists announced a collective $2 billion in investments in energy transition, climate resilience, and nature-based solutions projects in emerging markets at a joint US-UK gathering this week.

The Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum, held at Windsor Castle in England, was organised by the UK’s energy minister Grant Shapps and US climate envoy John Kerry and was attended by US President Biden and the UK’s monarch King Charles.

An estimated $1 trillion in investment is needed in emerging markets to expand annual clean energy and to put the world on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, a statement by the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero announcing the investments stated.

“The climate crisis is here. It’s caused by the unabated burning of fossil fuels, and it’s going to get worse without action,” the US’ John Kerry said.

“No government can solve this crisis by itself. We need to work together with the private sector and philanthropy to speed up the net zero, resilient transition,” he added.

A similar forum will be held at the year-end UN’s climate talks COP28 in the UAE – the High Level Business and Philanthropy Delivery Forum – which will aim to accelerate private sector investment in the environment and green transition.

Rich nations’ collective failure to so far meet their commitment to channel $100 bln-a-year in climate finance to poorer nations from 2020 is likely to be a major point of contention within the COP28 talks proper.

Today’s announcements come amid media scrutiny of the UK government’s ability to meet its own part of that climate finance commitment. It has denied reports that it is considering abandoning its crucial £11.6 bln 2021-26 pledge after a leaked briefing note said it was contemplating dropping the goal as it struggles to disburse funds amid competing aid aims.

Major investments announced include:

Impact platform Builders Vision, Japanese trader Mitsui &Co. and asset manager Renewable Resources Group Partnership will seek to invest $1 billion in nature-based solutions projects in emerging markets such as regenerative farming, agroforestry, and sustainable water management. Regions identified for initial investment are Central and South America, the Middle East and North Africa, with a view to invest in sub-Saharan Africa and East Asia in the future.

Builders Visions also said they would commit $100 million in oceans-related investments and grants in projects such as blue carbon ecosystem conservation, oceans carbon dioxide removal, shipping decarbonisation and wind energy, also in emerging markets.

Impact investment firm Leapfrog Investments will invest $500 million in companies addressing climate change in Africa and Asia.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is putting in place a $500 million coalition fund for African Entrepreneurs and small businesses that will focus on fragile states, women entrepreneurs and green entrepreunership.

The Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), launched by the UK’s King Charles, has set up its Terra Carta Accelerator Fund and committed £100 million, which will target initially natural capital projects that have a climate benefit, focusing on emerging and developing markets.

Forrest Group (Fortescue, Minderoo Foundation and Tattarang) will build up a range of public and private investment and have as a priorities building up green hydrogen in Africa, ethical and secure supply chains for critical clean technologies, and developing renewable energy projects across the globe.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Blackrock and Bloomberg, along with other companies and foundations, previously announced investments of their own.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP president delegate and CEO of the Abu Dhabi national oil company, and Mark Carney, previously the former governor of the Bank of England and now the head of impact investing at one of the world’s largest alternative investment companies Brookfield Asset Management, also attended the event on Monday.

By Rebecca Gualandi – rebecca@carbon-pulse.com