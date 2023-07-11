ACX partners with EcoRegistry and Cercarbono to broaden supply base

Carbon credit exchange operator ACX has teamed up with Colombia-based registry EcoRegistry and certifier Cercarbono for the development of the voluntary carbon market, with the aim of facilitating trades and further expanding its supply base.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.