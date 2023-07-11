Americas > US forests can adapt to climate change, but they aren’t doing it fast enough, researchers warn

US forests can adapt to climate change, but they aren’t doing it fast enough, researchers warn

Published 02:47 on July 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 02:47 on July 11, 2023  /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

US forest may not be adapting quickly enough to the emerging threats posed by climate change, according to a new study.

US forest may not be adapting quickly enough to the emerging threats posed by climate change, according to a new study.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software