Aviation/CORSIA > European carbon analyst leaves S&P Global to join airlines group

European carbon analyst leaves S&P Global to join airlines group

Published 00:30 on July 11, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:30 on July 11, 2023  / Mike Szabo /  Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A European carbon analyst has left S&P Global to join an airlines group.

A European carbon analyst has left S&P Global to join an airlines group.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software