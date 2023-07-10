Nova Scotia eschews reserve volume for final regular cap-and-trade sale

The Nova Scotia government on Monday disclosed the allowance volume on offer for the province’s last regular cap-and-trade auction next month, which unlike the previous sale does not include permits from the scheme’s reserve.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.