Netherlands gets EU approval for programme to support industry GHG cuts

Published 18:48 on July 10, 2023 / Last updated at 18:48 on July 10, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The EU on Monday gave the green light to the latest version of a Dutch scheme to support industrial decarbonisation by subsidising the difference between low-carbon and conventional forms of output, paving the way for other member states despite fears about distorting the bloc-wide market.