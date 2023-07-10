EMEA > Netherlands gets EU approval for programme to support industry GHG cuts

Netherlands gets EU approval for programme to support industry GHG cuts

Published 18:48 on July 10, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:48 on July 10, 2023  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU on Monday gave the green light to the latest version of a Dutch scheme to support industrial decarbonisation by subsidising the difference between low-carbon and conventional forms of output, paving the way for other member states despite fears about distorting the bloc-wide market.

The EU on Monday gave the green light to the latest version of a Dutch scheme to support industrial decarbonisation by subsidising the difference between low-carbon and conventional forms of output, paving the way for other member states despite fears about distorting the bloc-wide market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software