ANALYSIS: Governments set down marker in tackling cookstove over-crediting

Governments are drastically slashing carbon credit issuance rates from their own cookstove projects and helping craft a new global framework to tackle integrity concerns, moves that could point to an overhaul of a hefty chunk of the voluntary carbon market.

This state-led reform of carbon financing for the sector aims to help safeguard funding for activities that improve the health of millions of some of the world’s poorest people, as multiple observers have increasingly sounded the alarm about how clean cookstove projects bear a very high risk of overstating their emissions reductions.

Countries planning to import carbon credits to help meet their Paris Agreement emissions pledges have put a particular focus on calculations for how much non-renewable biomass is prevented from permanent deforestation or degradation by the distribution of cleaner cookstoves.

This so-called fraction of non-renewable biomass (fNRB) rate underpins cookstove project methodologies but is the source of concern that the over-estimation of fNRB rates is leading to instances of over-crediting for many cookstove projects.

As a result, discussions are ongoing around whether cookstove projects receive too many carbon credits on average and whether a re-calculation of fNRB rates is needed, which would directly impact project commercials in the voluntary market.

Claims by University of Berkeley researchers earlier this year found the average cookstove project to be 6.2 times over-credited, based on a large sample of projects using five cookstove methodologies including that of Gold Standard (GS) and the UN’s Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).

Current fNRB rates for most methodologies are in the range of 75-95%, while some market participants Carbon Pulse spoke to suggest they should be about a third of those values.

Indeed, Switzerland is already taking the most conservative 30% fNRB value into account when calculating emissions reductions from the carbon credits it intends to import to help meet its Nationally-Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

ITMO SAFEGUARDS

Switzerland is a world leader in international emissions trade under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6.2 provision, so far striking bilateral deals with 10 governments to allow for the import of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs).

This paves the way for Swiss fuel importers’ foundation, Klik, to procure ITMOs, working under the government’s framework to negotiate prices with project developers on a case-by-case basis for the correspondingly-adjusted carbon credits that will eventually be put towards Switzerland’s NDC.

Nordic countries – primarily Norway and Sweden – are also considering engaging in ITMO transactions, potentially via their Nordic Environment Finance Corporation, which already operates an aid programme to deploy clean cookstoves to over 3 million Africans.

More than two-thirds of countries are planning to use carbon markets to meet their NDCs, so the collective of ITMO buyers is likely to increase in the coming years – with Japan, Singapore, and South Korea all actively pursuing ways of importing ITMOs.

Klik has issued a plea for ITMO project development ideas, including clean cookstove projects that meet the guidelines set out by the Swiss environment ministry, as reported by Carbon Pulse in June.

It has already selected three cookstove programmes in Ghana, Malawi, and Peru, which are being developed by ACT Commodities, C-Quest Capital, and Microsol respectively.

When asked by Carbon Pulse about the potential readjustment of fNRB rates as they relate to cookstove projects for carbon credits, Klik said the following:

“The topic of fNRBs is currently being examined and discussed in detail in many countries in the context of Article 6 activities under the Paris Agreement, also in Switzerland. The Klik Foundation is waiting for feedback from the Swiss Federal Office of the Environment FOEN, since we are working under Swiss climate legislation. We don’t know exactly when a decision will be made and communicated, but we don’t expect a decision before the end of the summer.”

FOEN told Carbon Pulse that it applies a conservative approach in its choice of fNRB value by only taking “the default value of the fNRB parameter (30%)” into account when calculating GHG emissions reductions in carbon credit projects and programmes abroad, such as those involving efficient cookstoves or biogas plants.

“This approach is designed to reduce the risk of overestimating emission reductions, and is in line with article 5.1.c.4 of the Ordinance to the CO2 Act, which stipulates that emission reductions are calculated in such a way as to exclude any significant overestimation,” it said in an emailed statement.

“Expert discussions on an international level are still underway to refine this parameter and define regional and sub-regional values. These discussions could lead to further adaptations of the fNRB value to be applied,” FOEN added.

For now, countries concerned about integrity of cookstove carbon credits tend to stick to the most conservative documented values that are around and to accept more robust and scientifically accurate values as soon as they become available, according to Mischa Classen, managing director at Classen, a boutique ITMO-focused consultancy.

As frontrunner in ITMO trade, the stakes are high for Switzerland to enable trust in the nascent market ahead of the world’s first transfers of units.

Countries buying cookstove credits for their NDCs will be held accountable if the emissions reductions are not of a high standard, said Classen. “In the end, they may turn to alternative carbon credits instead,” he added.

He pointed to the potentially huge discrepancies in quality between different cookstove projects themselves, and described an ongoing dialogue between host countries and potential buyers on how to calculate the fNRB value as it relates to cookstove projects.

NEW METHODOLOGY

While Switzerland is currently deploying a conservative approach, Classen pointed to work being undertaken by convening organisations like UNFCCC and the non-profit Clean Cooking Alliance (CCA) to make the values and approaches for cookstove methodologies more consistent.

The CCA is working on a new global methodology for clean cookstoves, with the US environment agency one of the participating stakeholders.

It held stakeholder workshops in May and June to seek feedback and plans to convene stakeholders to develop default values and methodological elements such as digital monitoring, with outputs expected by September or the year-end COP28 UN climate summit.

In a statement to Carbon Pulse, CCA said: “some reports have indicated that a number of carbon offset projects may have been over-credited. Projects must deliver on their promises, or they risk undermining the offsets market – and worse, failing to deliver the widespread health, climate, and livelihood benefits that clean cooking brings.”

Additionally, Gajanana Hegde of the UNFCCC secretariat told Carbon Pulse that the executive board of its legacy CDM carbon crediting mechanism has commissioned work to update fNRB values, for which outputs are expected by Q3 or Q4.

Researchers at the University of Berkeley say that fNRB rates are highly specific to location and that, previously, all methodologies relied on inaccurate CDM fNRB default values.

These defaults have now expired – leaving project developers to either calculate fNRB values from a CDM tool or to assume a 30% default, yet both the defaults and the tool overstate forest degradation compared to published literature.

The Bailis et al. (2015) WISDOM model is generally seen as one of the most accurate ways to calculate cookstove credits given that it takes into account biomass regrowth and geographical, ecological, and land use heterogeneity. It can be used at a district-level for greater levels of accuracy and has been used to estimate fNRB for 25 countries. Using fNRB values from WISDOM at the regional level, Bailis et al. (2017) estimate abated carbon as 41-59% less than estimates using CDM and GS protocols.

In the Berkeley study, on average, the projects’ chosen fNRB values are 2.8 [min:1.1, max: 16.4] times the Bailis et al. 2015 values.

“The most robust fNRB approach to date, is a dynamic landscape model, MoFuSS (Modeling Fuelwood Sustainability Scenarios), but few national values are currently available,” Annelise Gill-Wiehl of the Energy & Resources Group at UC Berkeley, told Carbon Pulse.

There is ongoing research to produce a new set of global fNRB rates based on MoFuSS, she said. Once created, these fNRB rates should lead to more accurate allocations of carbon credits to cookstove projects.

Aside from issues with FNRB, the Berkeley researchers also suggest other ways to avoid over-crediting of cookstove credits in their paper, including ways to estimate actual changes in fuel use and emissions factors.

VOLUNTARY MARKET IMPACT

“Adjusting the fNRB rate and/or methodologies for cookstove carbon credits will definitely impact on the commercials of these projects because reducing the number of eligible carbon credits they produce will mean that the price per credit increases – potentially making cookstove projects more expensive,” said Mischa Classen.

Cookstove projects should arguably be priced more highly anyway, given the ancillary benefits they offer, such as reducing air pollution and improving women’s emancipation, suggested Classen. The viable price of cookstove credits could triple under the new fNRB rate proposals, if adopted, he said.

“Using the carbon market to finance cookstove projects is perhaps only part of the puzzle – maybe the ancillary benefits of these projects should be financed in other ways too,” he said.

All this might fly with Klik’s cumbersome case-by-base price negotiations that can reflect co-benefits as well as mitigation impact, yet it may be more of a struggle for projects selling to the voluntary market where the primary motives of corporate buyers have historically been to compensate for their carbon footprints.

Klik has so far paid an average of $23.50 across all project types for which it has contracted credits, compared to post-2021 vintage credits in the over-the-counter voluntary market that are currently within a range of just below $7 to almost $10, according to offers listed on Emsurge’s platform as reflected on Carbon Pulse’s voluntary carbon price portal.

Cookstove projects represent a substantial share of the current voluntary market and projects expected to deliver credits in the years ahead.

2022 marked the highest number of both issuances and retirements across cookstove projects, according to registry data that excluded the CDM collated by researchers at Climate Focus.

Overall, issued credits to these projects account for nearly 7% of all historical supply, with almost 50 mln credits not yet retired, the data showed.

Cookstove projects make up around 15% of the market’s current project pipeline, according to the University of California Berkeley carbon trading project.

By Bryony Collins – bryony@carbon-pulse.com