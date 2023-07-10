US forestry fund backed by major Japanese corporations begins operations

Published 09:20 on July 10, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo

A North America-focused forest fund initiated by Sumitomo Forestry, a major forestry group in Japan, has commenced operations with the participation of nine other large corporates from the East Asian country.