Senior carbon/commodities trading analyst, RepuTex Energy – Melbourne

About RepuTex

RepuTex is Australia’s leading provider of carbon price information and advisory services.

Our carbon pricing information and forecasts are used by over 150 customers, among them the world’s most active carbon traders and market participants, including high emitting companies (voluntary and compliance), project developers, investment funds, physical traders, and policymakers.

Our work has been at the forefront of Australian energy and climate thinking for over two decades, supporting major developments in the local market including: Australia’s 43% emissions target; the design of Australia’s Safeguard Mechanism emissions compliance market; and the development of Australia’s carbon exchange.

About this role

RepuTex is looking for a senior trading analyst to join our Melbourne based team to provide qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Australian carbon market.

You will use your analytical modelling skillsets to provide thought leadership, analytical insights, and guidance to large corporate trading & strategy teams, helping decision makers to understand market dynamics and enter the market.

Key duties and responsibilities

Some of the tasks and duties associated with this role include:

• Analyse trends and activity in the Australian carbon market, producing market insights and analysis to guide client trading and market entry.

• Oversee and develop price information for the OTC and exchange traded carbon markets including trends and signal/correlation analysis.

• Develop fundamental market analysis and pricing models.

• Deliver regular briefings and presentations on market pricing and activity to trading clients including senior leadership and executive level.

• Work closely with client teams to communicate fundamental research and develop trading and market entry strategies

• Work with the Managing Director to develop growth opportunities.

Skills & Experience:

• Degree in finance, economics, mathematics, statistics, or related field

• Strong subject matter understanding of carbon markets in Australia or globally, or related energy commodities.

• Minimum 3 years of experience in commodities as an analyst, strategist or equivalent

• Advanced understanding of Excel

• Strong command over data & analytics and working understanding of OTC and exchange based trading.

• Experience in communicating with senior leadership and executive

• Commercial acumen and business development interest

Joining our team

We are an SME with a fast-paced, high-growth mentality, coupled with a strong history of providing trusted, data-driven analysis for our customers.

We are excited to welcome individuals that share a similar work ethic and enthusiasm for the low carbon transition, underpinned by academic excellence, a love of large datasets, and a commercial focus.

Members of our team enjoy a number of benefits:

• Flexible, relaxed working environment

• Flexible leave entitlements

• Flexible work hours, remote work from home, working holidays

• Free membership to fitness centre (gym, pool, spa, squash, bike storage, change rooms, etc)

• Highly competitive salary packages and participation opportunities

Application process

Interested candidates, please provide a cover letter addressing the above requirements and a copy of your CV to reputex@reputex.com