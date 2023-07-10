Woodside Energy doubles the number of international credits cancelled in 2021-22

Published 05:38 on July 10, 2023 / Last updated at 09:02 on July 10, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments

Woodside Energy Group has doubled the amount of international credits it surrendered in the last financial year, according to a new report by the Clean Energy Regulator, as Australian companies saw mixed progress in meeting their climate and clean energy targets.