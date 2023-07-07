Americas > WCI compliance instrument surplus gains on offset issuances, while allowance excess shrinks

WCI compliance instrument surplus gains on offset issuances, while allowance excess shrinks

Published 22:56 on July 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:56 on July 7, 2023  / Joan Pinto /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The WCI compliance instrument surplus bank continued to expand for the second consecutive quarter this year on larger offset issuances, while the cap-and-trade scheme’s allowance glut declined further despite subdued permit retirements over the three months, according to programme data published Friday.

