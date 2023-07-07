WCI compliance instrument surplus gains on offset issuances, while allowance excess shrinks

The WCI compliance instrument surplus bank continued to expand for the second consecutive quarter this year on larger offset issuances, while the cap-and-trade scheme’s allowance glut declined further despite subdued permit retirements over the three months, according to programme data published Friday.