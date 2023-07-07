Emitters and speculators boost V23 holdings across North American carbon markets

Published 23:26 on July 7, 2023 / Last updated at 23:26 on July 7, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emitters entered an overall net long position in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) for the first time since late February on a bullish outlook and a heat wave, emitters also extended their RGGI Allowance (RGA) net length, while financial entities added to current vintage holdings across both carbon markets, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.