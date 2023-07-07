Citigroup eyes carbon credit investments in wake of JPM “signal”, despite demand drop

Citigroup is considering investing some of its own money in carbon credits though would likely take a broader view than rival JP Morgan Chase’s approach, a conference heard on Friday from an executive at the US bank who viewed the voluntary carbon market’s current ‘decline’ as temporary.

Courtney Lowrance, managing director of Citi’s sustainability and corporate transitions, said that her bank was developing a broad strategy to invest in both avoidance and removals carbon credits.

She told the Argus Carbon Markets & Regulation Conference in Lisbon on Friday that the financier had noted that fellow US bank JP Morgan had “sent a signal” with its own removals-focused commitment to invest $200 million to buy 800,000 tonnes of durable carbon removals to match its operational emissions through 2030.

“It was great to see JP Morgan’s move on this – it sets a great direction for the market,” Lowrance said, while noting that Citi was likely to adopt a somewhat different strategy.

“We won’t be as targeted as JP Morgan, it will be a much broader diversified strategy and it won’t be focused on removals explicitly. It will include both avoidance and reduction credits, which we see as very important,” she told the event.

“We will take lots of strategic considerations into account when investing in carbon – for example, we plan to invest in renewable energy in the DRC and Nigeria, which will have a systemic impact of bringing more renewables onto the grid, so we’re looking to have a wider impact than just generating carbon credits from those projects,” she told the event.

Lowrance said that Citi would look to take advantage of its extensive global reach.

“I think we’re in 90 countries and in 75 of those roughly we have a physical presence, so we have an office in the DRC, we have an office in Zambia, a lot of places where the large projects are being developed.”

She noted that corporate demand for voluntary carbon credits “has really declined”, but said that this was expected to be a temporary trend.

“We think that the market is here to stay, people just want more certainty.”

Lowrance reckoned that demand had declined for three main reasons:

The guidance provided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) not currently encouraging carbon credit purchases, but she noted that this could change, with the initiative currently consulting on its guidance for ‘beyond value chain mitigation’.

Uncertainty over how the voluntary carbon market will interact with the compliance regime under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, citing recent government announcements on market oversight by several African nations. She noted that insurance providers were stepping up to provide products to tackle this regulatory risk.

Fear of being criticised by the media and NGOs, giving the example of airline Delta’s recent case in California centering on its carbon neutrality claims.

Citi’s involvement in public-facing carbon credit activity has been limited, with the bank channeling upfront financing towards a water purifier project in Vietnam as part of the World Bank’s five-year, $50 mln principal-protected Emission Reduction-Linked Bond.

By Ben Garside and Bryony Collins – ben@carbon-pulse.com