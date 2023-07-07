EMEA > Swedish forestry management, carbon trading services firm raises €2.4 mln in fresh funding

Swedish forestry management, carbon trading services firm raises €2.4 mln in fresh funding

Published 11:38 on July 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:38 on July 7, 2023  /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A Swedish forestry management services company and carbon credit marketplace operator has raised €2.4 million in funding from a state-owned venture capital fund and existing owners.

A Swedish forestry management services company and carbon credit marketplace operator has raised €2.4 million in funding from a state-owned venture capital fund and existing owners.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software