PREVIEW: UN carbon crediting talks poised for crunch debate on Paris alignment of projects

Published 15:56 on July 7, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:56 on July 7, 2023

Members of the UN body shaping the rules for crediting carbon projects under the Paris Agreement are to dive deeper into a crucial debate around aligning activity baselines with the ambition of the accord, according to documents published ahead of next week's meeting.

