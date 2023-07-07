Sportswear brand signs up for deforestation-free leather initiative

German sports brand Puma has joined the Deforestation-free Call to Action for Leather, launched last month by the Textile Exchange and the Leather Working Group seeking to end deforestation and conversion of natural ecosystems in leather sourcing.

Participants in the initiative are expected to set leather sourcing requirements, set and meet supply chain targets, and make investments that increase the supply of traceable, deforestation, and conversion-free leather, particularly at the farm level.

The are also expected to increase traceability of their leather, commit to respecting human rights, and report on the progress they make.

“To mitigate the risk of biodiversity loss due to our production processes, Puma addresses environmental pollution risk through our targets to increase the use of more sustainable materials and through our suppliers’ programme on climate, chemicals, water, and air,” Veronique Rochet, Puma’s senior head of sustainability, said in a statement.

The company said that it currently sources all its leather from tanneries approved by the Leather Working Group, meaning manufacturers are striving to meet good industry practices.

“However, half of the leather used at Puma is suede, a byproduct of the full grain leather business. The challenge faced currently by Puma and others in the industry is that most suede tanneries work with agents and intermediaries besides direct tanneries to guarantee a stable supply which creates a challenge to have full traceability at cattle ranch level,” the company said.

“Puma looks forward to collaborating with the industry, its leather supply chain, Textile Exchange, and the Leather Working Group to address the barriers and find solutions together.”

The initiative was launched in mid-June, aiming to protect wildlife habitat and biodiversity, preserve carbon stocks to mitigate climate change, and protect human rights.

The founders have published a roadmap for brands to make their supply chain deforestation and ecosystem conversion free by 2030 or earlier, starting with a supply-chain readiness process before shifting focus to sourcing.

“Transforming leather supply chains is a complex and long-term journey. It requires brand commitment, adequate resourcing, active collaboration, and engagement with both the suppliers and with the wider sector and landscape-level processes,” the roadmap said.

