NZU stockpile shrinks by nearly 10 mln following May surrender deadline

Published 05:19 on July 7, 2023 / Last updated at 05:19 on July 7, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

The stockpile of privately held NZUs has shrunk by nearly 10 million due to a combination of the May surrender deadline and new issuance averaging rules, according to analysis.