Analysts raise 2023 WCI offset demand forecasts, expect supply catch-up in 2024

Published 23:18 on July 6, 2023 / Last updated at 23:31 on July 6, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary / No Comments

WCI compliance offset demand will accelerate in 2023 amid higher emissions and alongside a significant increase in voluntary market interest, as credit supply will pick up pace next year ahead of the linked cap-and-trade programme's full compliance deadline and as usage quotas are expanded in the California's subsequent true-up period, an advisory firm said in a report published Thursday.