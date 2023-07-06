Analysts raise 2023 WCI offset demand forecasts, expect supply catch-up in 2024

WCI compliance offset demand will accelerate in 2023 amid higher emissions and alongside a significant increase in voluntary market interest, as credit supply will pick up pace next year ahead of the linked cap-and-trade programme’s full compliance deadline and as usage quotas are expanded in the California’s subsequent true-up period, an advisory firm said in a report published Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.