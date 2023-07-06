EU to announce Innovation Fund and MSR-linked auction frontloading at the same time -official

The European Commission will publish the bloc’s revised EU ETS auctioning regulation at the same time as outlining when additional REPowerEU volumes from the MSR will come to market, a senior official told a conference on Thursday.

EU carbon market participants are keenly awaiting further details of the schedule for sales of the remaining REPowerEU-related carbon allowances.

Brussels this week began selling the first of the 16.5 million EUAs from state auction reserves but there remains the question of when additional volumes from the Innovation Fund and MSR pots will come to market.

Information the Innovation Fund volumes will be delivered alongside details about the MSR-related sales, Mette Quinn, the Commission’s head of unit for ETS policy coordination told the Argus Carbon Markets & Regulation Conference in Lisbon.

“I can’t say any specific date, but it’s going to come soon-ish,” she told the event in response to a question about the Innovation Fund sales, adding that an announcement about MSR-related auctions is “going to come at the same time … it is under preparation.”

The EU last year agreed under the REPowerEU strategy to bring forward from later this decade €20 billion in EUA sales, to now be held between 2023 and 2026, in order to help fund the bloc’s pivot away from Russian fossil fuels.

Total EUA supply jumped by more than a third this week, as the EU added the first of the 16.5 mln frontloaded member state EUA sales to regular morning auction volumes.

This means that the EU will sell 2.658 mln EUAs in its thrice-weekly sales in July – compared to 2.409 mln between January and June – before the annual summer reduction in August, when daily sales will offer 1.329 mln allowances.

But details on the Innovation Fund and MSR-related REPowerEU sales require amendments to be made to the ETS auction regulation.

The Commission has already confirmed that no extra volumes from the Innovation Fund will be sold in 2023, news that caused a short-lived burst in EUA prices as some had expected some 20-40 mln units to be added to this year’s auctions.

In addition, some 27 mln EUAs will be sold from the supply-managing MSR in order to replenish the Innovation Fund.

“This year is a bit of a specific year, for the next three years the sales will be more evenly spread out,” Quinn added, referring to the expected distribution of the REPowerEU-related EUA volumes.

The process of monetising the targeted 250 mln or so EUAs through 2026 is drawing a lot of attention among market participants, as the sales would represent a substantial chunk of recent annual sales supply of 500-600 mln.

Asked whether the Commission would consider altering its sales process should the additional volumes cause prices to drop, Quinn said the EU’s executive was committed to fulfilling the REPower mandate.

“There’s no price trigger that would mean we would do something else, it’s clear we need to auction these allowances,” she told the conference.

Several market participants at the conference told Carbon Pulse that the expected the auction regulation announcement to take place later this month ahead of the Commission’s August recess period but that the subsequent changes to the bloc’s auction calendar would take longer.

