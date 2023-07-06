LCFS Markets: California prices reach 3-mth bottom as quarterly credits hit accounts, Oregon and Canada values rise

Published 21:53 on July 6, 2023 / Last updated at 21:53 on July 6, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values continued to sink this week as participants were reported to have received their latest batch of quarterly credits, while clean fuel standard prices in Oregon and the new Canadian programme have climbed recently.