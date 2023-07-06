Advocates say New York cap-and-invest programme should scrap ceiling price, consign all free allowances

New York regulators should abandon a price ceiling in crafting their economy-wide cap-and-invest rule, while also implementing a consignment requirement for all freely distributed permits, programme advocates said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.