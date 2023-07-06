Bezos fund grants $12 mln to forest carbon monitoring initiative

The Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) has received a $12 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund to support an international system to independently ensure the accuracy of satellite monitoring of forest biomass.