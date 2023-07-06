WCI Markets: CCAs climb slightly on bullish outlook, WCAs steady as consignment enters future auction

Published 23:19 on July 6, 2023 / Last updated at 23:19 on July 6, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices climbed this week on very thin volume in a holiday-shortened period, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values remained relatively flat as consignment permits were announced for the Q3 auction.