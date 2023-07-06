EU needs extra €620 bln a year to fund climate transition, as inflation blows out budget

The EU will need additional investments of over €620 billion annually will be needed to meet its climate and energy security objectives, the European Commission said in a report on Thursday, flagging that the private sector will need to meet the bulk of the funding and stressing the importance of ETS revenues.