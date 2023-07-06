Gold Standard releases new rice cultivation methodology, adapted from controversial UN protocol

Carbon credit certifier Gold Standard has released a new methodology for projects that reduce methane emissions from rice cultivation, five months after a popular UN protocol was embroiled in controversy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.