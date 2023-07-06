EMEA > Portugal considers linking of domestic voluntary market with that of Spain

Portugal considers linking of domestic voluntary market with that of Spain

Published 17:21 on July 6, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:43 on July 6, 2023  / Bryony Collins /  EMEA, Nature-based, Uncategorized, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Portugal is considering linking its yet-to-be-launched domestic voluntary carbon market (VCM) with that of Spain for liquidity purposes, a government official told a conference on Thursday.

