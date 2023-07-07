FEATURE: Momentum gathers for new moratorium on deep sea mining ahead of key UN meeting

Green groups, several countries, and scientist coalitions are urging for another moratorium on deep sea mining, days ahead of a decision on whether to start the exploitation of the ocean depths for critical raw materials and minerals is due to be taken at a UN meeting.

Deep sea mining is the process of retrieving mineral deposits from the seabed over 200 metres below the surface.

Minerals like copper, cobalt, nickel, and manganese that are necessary for batteries present in electric vehicles and phones, for example, can be found in cobalt crusts from rocks, seafloor sulphide deposits, and manganese nodules lying on the seabed.

From July 10-28, delegations from around 170 of the world’s governments will convene in Kingston, Jamaica, at the Council and Assembly meetings of the UN body that regulates the world’s ocean floor – the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

They will negotiate rules and regulations that, if agreed and adopted, would open up mining operations in the deep sea.

The meeting coincides with the expiry of a two-year loophole triggered by the Pacific island nation of Nauru, on behalf of a Canadian mining company it sponsors called The Metals Company (TMC), requesting a decision on whether deep sea mining can be carried out.

This in turn has led the ISA to produce rules for deep sea mining, and if those regulations are not ready by July 9, this could lead to TMC going ahead with its mining activities as early as September or October of 2024.

Green groups like Greenpeace, the Ocean Foundation, the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, and WWF have said they oppose deep sea mining because of the impact it will have on fragile ecosystems on the seabed floor, the disruptive effect it could have on sand sediments, and the role of the ocean as a carbon sink.

They believe a moratorium on seabed mining should be put in place to give scientists more time to study the biodiversity of the deep sea, and have called for a handbook of rules for deep sea mining to be put together.

A coalition of countries – France, Germany, Chile, Costa Rica, Vanuatu, and several Pacific Island nations – have also put in a proposal requesting the ISA to have a discussion on the agenda around a general policy on a moratorium on deep sea mining.

Switzerland joined the group of countries to support a moratorium on June 28, with the Swiss Federal Council stating that it “will defend the position of the moratorium on the commercial exploitation of the area until the scientific knowledge on the effects of this is better known and the protection of the marine environment can be guaranteed”.

Ireland earlier this week became the latest addition to the group.

According to Sian Owen of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, more than 20 of the 26 Council members have stated that they do not support a decision that would allow mining to go ahead.

On the other hand, a number of countries, such as Norway, are proposing opening their waters to mining.

Norway’s oil and energy minister, Terje Aasland, announced in June that the country is opening up its seabed for mining because it needs minerals to help transition to a more green economy.

THE GREEN TRANSITION ARGUMENT

Kris Van Nijen, managing director at Belgian deep sea mining company Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR), a subsidiary of one of Belgium’s largest offshore energy companies DEME, said that the minerals and materials that could be mined from the deep sea would help progress the energy transition while also meeting the demands of a growing global population.

The IEA estimates that the world will need to produce 40 million tonnes of nickel every year by 2040, around 19 times more than what is produced today, if the world is to meet its decarbonisation goals.

Van Nijen added that the current exploitation of rainforests in Indonesia for nickel for example, is also appalling, and more focus should be placed on how much biodiversity is lost through onshore critical raw material mining.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the area that GSR wants to mine, the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii, the main area that deep sea mineral mining companies are targeting, is very small compared to the rest of the ocean.

He argued that if deep sea mining was allowed, this could satisfy sufficient demand for critical raw materials to ensure less activity in biodiversity-rich areas like the Indonesian rainforests.

Furthermore, he suggested that there is significantly less biomass in the deep sea compared to rainforests.

“That does not mean the biodiversity that exists in the deep sea should not be protected, [and] is why any seabed mining company will have to set aside no-mining areas to make sure the ecosystem functioning is maintained at an eco-regional level,” Van Nijen told Carbon Pulse.

GREENWASHING

But Bobbi-Jo Dobush, legal officer at green group the Ocean Foundation, said the argument that minerals from the deep sea are needed for the green transition amounts to greenwashing.

“Proponents of seabed mining speak of providing cobalt and nickel to the electric vehicle industry, but that industry is rapidly moving away from cobalt and from nickel,” Dobush said.

She also pointed out that lithium, which is a key component in batteries, is not found in relevant quantities in polymetallic nodules being targeted by seabed miners.

“Mineral recycling is also now a big business. So by the time seabed minerals could come to the market they may be unnecessary,” Dobush told Carbon Pulse.

On the argument that seabed mining could lead to reduced mining in the rainforests, Dobush said there was no proof that this would happen.

“A study commissioned by the International Seabed Authority itself found that seabed mining would not cause overproduction of metals on land, but could lower minerals prices. This could in turn drive down safety and environmental management standards in land-based mining, exacerbating the exact ESG concerns,” she added.

As well, scientists are generally reluctant to pit the value of biodiversity in different biomes against each other.

However, researchers at the University of Ghent have tried to tackle that issue, noting that comparisons of biodiversity and ecosystems and deciding which would be better to mine is “challenging”.

“Whether one community’s biodiversity is higher or lower than another’s should not alone drive a decision about resource exploitation, but it is one of many factors to consider,” the researchers said in the paper.

“From a biological perspective, valuing systems only on the basis of their measured biodiversity makes little sense; ecosystems with lower species richness are no ‘worse’ than those with higher richness,” the paper stated.

“Nevertheless, from an anthropocentric perspective, high-biodiversity systems often command increased attention, both for their generally higher variety and for their potentially more diverse flow of ecosystem services, tangible, and intangible,” it added.

BIODIVERSITY IN THE DEEP SEA

Tasnim Patel, a marine biologist at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences (RBINS), said that scientists have been cataloguing and collecting data on biodiversity in the deep sea for the past eight years and are now in the second phase of the mining impact project.

Patel is part of the MiningImpact project, which analyses the environmental impact of mining by conducting tests on the seabed floor, coordinated by JPI Oceans, an intergovernmental platform of European countries for marine and maritime research and innovation.

“We’ve made good headway in collecting data and we’re building up a good picture of what’s down there,” Patel told Carbon Pulse.

“But at the moment, from my personal perspective, I would say that we are still documenting the situation and the end game is to advise policymakers. I don’t think that is possible, because these effects take place over a decadal timescale,” she added.

In the second part of the project, the scientists will harvest nodules in the seabed of the Belgian and German contract areas of the CCZ and analyse the real life impact of this type of commercial activity.

Patel stressed that the ecosystems in the deep sea are very fragile, and have developed over millions of years. If they are disrupted, they are likely to die and never re-form.

“Diversity is very much underestimated [in the deep sea] because when you consider the different genetic variations within one type of species there can be two to three to fourfold more diversity,” Patel said.

She also said deep sea scavengers have a very important role in recycling nutrients in the deep sea, “so they’re very, very important for the food web”.

Patel said the manganese nodule themselves, that contain critical raw materials and have taken millions of years to grow, are full of crevices which function as habitats.

By Rebecca Gualandi – rebecca@carbon-pulse.com

